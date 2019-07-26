Rockbridge Regional Jail's former head nurse convicted of falsifying documents

LEXINGTON, Va. - A jury convicted the former head nurse at Rockbridge Regional Jail of interfering with a federal investigation into civil rights abuses at the jail.

Gary Hassler, 59, of Buena Vista, was convicted Friday after a three-day federal jury trial in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg.

Hassler was found guilty of one count of falsifying documents in order to impede a federal investigation into civil rights abuses and violations at the facility, according to First Assistant United States Attorney Daniel Bubar.

Evidence showed that Hassler falsified a document on March 5, 2017, to claim an inmate at the jail refused medical care.

Hassler was indicted in August 2018 and charged with two counts of falsifying documents in order to impede a federal investigation.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the FBI and the Virginia State Police. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for Rockbridge County assisted with the investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary Lee and Matthew Miller prosecuted the case for the United States.

