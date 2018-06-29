The Red Hen restaurant hit by cyberattack

LEXINGTON, Va. - The website of The Red Hen restaurant that refused to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is facing a cyberattack, CNBC reports.

CNBC says the attackers have taken over parts of the website and are redirecting traffic to their own websites, which sell things like discount Viagra.

The scammers were not likely trying to use this attack to take a political stand, but probably wanted to capitalize on the website's increased traffic since recently making headlines across the country, lead malware intelligence analyst Chris Boyd wrote in a blog post.

Boyd suggests staying away from the site as it could be open to other attacks that could harm someone visiting the site.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.