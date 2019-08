BATH COUNTY, Va. - Despite conflicting reports, Rockbridge County officials say there wasn't a plane crash near Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs Friday.

Authorities say a plane had mechanical difficulties and landed in a field a few miles south of the airport in Rockbridge County.

The pilot landed in an available field, with no incident or damage to the plane, according to Kevin Moore, Rockbridge County Emergency Management Coordinator.

