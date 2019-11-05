Local political analyst expects Democrats to take over Virginia General Assembly

ROANOKE, Va. - A big change-up could be coming to the Virginia General Assembly for the first time in 20 years after Tuesday's elections.

Republicans hold a slim majority in both the House of Delegates and Senate.

10 News political analyst Ed Lynch said he expects after voters cast their ballots, Democrats will take back control.

"It's very significant and I think we will see major changes in policy coming out of a new legislature if indeed there is a Democratic majority," Lynch said.

Lynch expects Virginians will see laws that push for fewer restrictions on abortion, tighter laws on gun control and property rights.

He added that it's likely there will be a smaller turnout for local elections, like sheriffs and school boards, despite the fact those smaller positions can have a big impact.

