Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax responds to 'false' sexual assault allegation

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is responding to a sexual assault allegation Monday morning, calling it "false and unsubstantiated."

A conservative website called Big League Politics outlined the allegation Sunday night. A woman is saying that Fairfax sexually assaulted her at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, according to the publication.

Fairfax released a statement made on his behalf by his chief of staff and communications director on Twitter early Monday morning. Fairfax "has never assaulted anyone -- ever -- in any way, shape, or form," the statement reads.

It goes on to mention that the person making the "false allegation" approached the Washington Post more than a year ago and investigated the claim for several months before the newspaper editors decided that there were "significant red flags and inconsistencies" with the woman's story.

Fairfax intends to take legal action.

