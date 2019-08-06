17-year-old boy indicted in deadly Lynchburg shooting, mother 'shocked' at charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old Campbell County boy in connection with the murder of an E.C. Glass football player and shooting another boy in May.

Austin Rozdilski faces charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. All four charges are felonies.

On May 16, officers responded to a shooting at the Meadows Apartments where Dre'yon Brolwey was pronounced dead at the scene and Justin Barnett was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to court documents.

Barnett, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, also played on the E.C. Glass football team.

Witnesses told police they saw a white man shoot both boys and drive off in a blue Honda.

Leads in the investigation led officers to Rozdilski's home in Campbell County where he was taken into custody.

Court documents show police found a 9 mm handgun in his car.

At the time of his arrest, Rozdilski told the officers that he shot both boys in self-defense.

Court records show that Rozdilski's mother told authorities that it had been a tough year for him as he was having some emotional difficulties that had him temporarily removed from school.

At the time of the shooting, he was back at Brookville High School and recently passed all of his SOL tests. Before blowing out his arm, Rozdilski played baseball for the school.

She also said that she had never had trouble with Rozdilski at home, that he was a great kid and she was shocked by the charges, according to court records.

A trial date is set for Dec. 9 in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.