18-year-old in custody after home invasion in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - An 18-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he showed up at a Lynchburg home with a gun and stole several items.

According to police, Devin Williams of Madison Heights showed up at a home in the 2000 block of Kingston Avenue around 11:20 Sunday night and demanded money while showing a gun.

Authorities say he then left with several items, but officers found him shortly after near the home.

Williams is charged with robbery and further charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Duncan at 434-455-6175 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

