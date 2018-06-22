2 Lynchburg police officers indicted after man shot in his own home

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A grand jury has indicted two Lynchburg police officers after a man was blinded after being shot in his own home.

The incident happened at a home on Link Road on February 17. Police say they were investigating suspicious activity when they found a man, Walker Sigler, inside the home and shot him in the leg.

Sigler's leg was shattered and the blood loss permanently partially blinded him, according to his attorney. His attorney also said Sigler was shot through the closed front door of his home, adding that the man's pregnant wife and his small children were sleeping upstairs.

Edward Ferron, 41, and Savannah Simmons, 22, were both indicted on three felony counts: 1) Reckless Handling of a Firearm Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, 2) Unlawful Wounding, and 3) Unlawful Shooting at an Occupied Domicile.

The maximum penalty on each count is five years in prison.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay until the trial is finished.

No trial date has been set yet.

Because a grand jury has decided to bring indictments, all body camera footage is now considered evidence. After the matter has been adjudicated, the Commonwealth’s Attorney could release body camera footage.

