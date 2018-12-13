22-year-old man in hospital after Lynchburg shooting

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The shooting happened at 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 700 block of Maple Street for multiple reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man from Concord who was shot in the upper thigh. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 434-485-7267.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.