Vehicle fire closes both directions of US-29 in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a vehicle fire has closed both directions of US-29 in Amherst County.

The incident is near the Old Town Connector and has closed the highway from VA-130 to VA-210, also known as Riverview Road.

Officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route.

Authorities did not have information on how many people were involved with the incident or if they were injured.

There is no timeline for when the road will be open again.

