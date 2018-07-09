Amherst County man turns himself in after shooting that seriously hurt 1

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. - UPDATE

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in a weekend shooting in Madison Heights.

Joel Matthew Wright Jr., a 28-year-old Monroe resident, turned himself in to law enforcement. He is charged with malicious wounding and the use of a gun in commission of a felony.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Sheetz in Madison Heights.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the thigh following a verbal argument with someone he knew. He is currently in stable condition at the hospital, but his injuries are life-threatening.

Wright is being held at the Amherst Adult Detention Center without bond.

