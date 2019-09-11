Amherst Disaster Recovery Group receives $23K to help continue efforts

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. - Perfect timing.

That's what the Amherst County Disaster Recovery Group is saying after receiving a check from local State Farm officials.

The State Farm office in Madison Heights donated $23,000 check to help the group continue its efforts.

This comes as organizers have spent the last year helping families recover from the EF3 tornado. It destroyed the community in April 2018.

Organizers said their funds are running low.

They still have 14 homes to build, creek work to finish and debris that still needs to be pick up in some areas.

"State Farm as a company is pretty well-known for handling catastrophes. So this was a pretty good opportunity for us," Kim Gardner, State Farm agent, said.

"This will go a long way, but it's not going to solve everything," said Debbie Habel, the executive director of Amherst Disaster Recovery Group.

Leaders with the recovery group said they still need volunteers. If you are interested in helping, email Habel at volunteeradrg@gmail.com.

