LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities are searching for a suspect after they say a Lynchburg cab driver was robbed at gunpoint.

The call reportedly came in just after 2 a.m. Thursday from the intersection of Park Avenue and Fillmore Street.

Police say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

