Man in custody after being charged with strangulation, abduction, robbery in Appomattox County

LYNCHBURG, Va. - UPDATE

Michael Forker has been taken into custody and is no longer wanted, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that happened over the weekend.

Michael Forker has been charged with robbery, strangulation, abduction and two counts of grand larceny in connection to a robbery on Saturday, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Richardson with the Sheriff's Office at 434-352-8241 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.

