BB&T to close one of its Lynchburg branches in early April

LYNCHBURG, Va. - BB&T has announced that it will close one of its Lynchburg branches in early April.

According to company officials, the BB&T branch at 925 Main Street will close on April 5.

The company says that, while branches are still an important part of the BB&T business model, more and more people are choosing to do their banking online.

Officials say they don't expect any layoffs as a result of the closure, and they urge customers to visit the branch at 2120 Langhorne Road if they need to go to a physical branch.

Below is the full statement from David R. White, the vice president of corporate communications:

We never take the decision to close a financial center lightly. But after much consideration, we’ve decided to close the branch at 925 Main Street on April 5. We’re ready to serve those clients at our branch at 2120 Langhome Road, which is a few-minute drive and are encouraging them to visit us there. We don’t expect any layoffs as a result of this branch closing. Most of our branch associates will move to the receiving financial center to serve those same clients. In addition, clients can always access their accounts through a number of convenient services including: Phone24 (800-226-5228) online banking at BBT.com or our mobile banking platform, U by BB&T.

