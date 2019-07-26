Brian McKnight performing in Lynchburg this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg is taking us back to the '90s this weekend.

"Hey there, everybody. Guess what? Guess where I'm going to be on Sunday, July 28? Lynchburg, Virginia," Brian McKnight said.

The Grammy-nominated rhythm and blues artist is coming to the Hill City. He posted a video to his Instagram page Wednesday.

McKnight will be performing some of his major hits at the Academy Center of Arts onSunday.

Organizers say McKnight was always on their list for an outside concert series, but they wanted to bring him to the theater for a more intimate setting.

"He's a really dynamic musician. A lot of people know him as a vocalist, but he's also a really fantastic instrumentalist, as well. So this will be a really fantastic opportunity to watch him up close and personal," Geoffry Kershner, executive director, said.

There are limited tickets left. To buy one, click here.

