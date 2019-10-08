Campbell County authorities searching for men they say stole hemp from local farmer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Campbell County authorities are asking for the public's help finding two men they say stole hemp from a local farmer.

Deputies say the incident happened on Friday when the pair stole agricultural hemp from a farmer. Authorities did not specify how much hemp was stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

