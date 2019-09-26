Hear from the mother of one of the two missing Campbell County teens

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Campbell County authorities and the parents of two missing teenagers are expected to talk about the search Thursday morning.

After first seeking the public's help on Sept. 19, authorities again on Wednesday asked for assistance after Jacob Morris and Jasmyn Gordon were reported as runaway/missing person on Sept. 17 by their families, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities believe the two are likely together.

Jacob is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes and a birthmark on the left side of his face.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide a description of Jasmyn.

Anyone with information regarding their location is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

