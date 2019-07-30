Central Virginia Training Center patients move into Horizon Behavioral Health's new home

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Central Virginia Training Center patients are moving into their new homes this week.

Horizon Behavioral Health cut a ribbon to its ninth intermediate care facility in Lynchburg on Tuesday.

The new home will serve four patients from CVTC.

This comes after the state announced it'll be closing the Madison Heights location, which houses people with disabilities.

Officials say the $1 million home was built in one year.

"We've also implemented some home technology for the electrical system, the heating system, air conditioning, which has been shown to help those with intellectual disabilities. So lessons learned along the way have all been put into practice here into this ninth home," said Damien Cabezas, the CEO.

Organizers will hire nine people to work on site. The first patient moves in Wednesday.

