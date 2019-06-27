Chick-fil-A coming to Wards Road in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Folks in Lynchburg are talking and wondering about the new restaurant going up in the Hobby Lobby parking lot on Wards Road.

Chick-fil-A, officially America's favorite fast food chain, is set to open at the location.

The restaurant has taken the top spot on the American Customer Satisfaction Index for four years in a row.

The ACSI is based on input from nearly 23,000 consumers.

Chick-fil-A scored an 86 on a 100-point scale. That's one point lower than last year, but it still outpaced competitors like Panera Bread, Arby's, and Chipotle.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.