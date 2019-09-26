Come one, Come all! Broadway musical-style circus returns--to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The circus is in town--well, Lynchburg to be specific. This weekend, when you drive by River Ridge Mall parking lot, you'll spot a huge, lit-up circus tent.

"The Venardos Circus" is a unique, Broadway musical-style show that features 10 performers from all over the world. The show itself lasts about three hours.

Shows begin Thursday and go through Sunday. Tickets start at $15 for kids and $25 for adults. To purchase tickets, click here.

Live on Virginia Today, 10 News reporter Megan Woods gives a sneak peek at that the talented people who make this circus an unforgettable experience.

