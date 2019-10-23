Community leaders welcome E.C. Glass students back after concerns of shooting threat

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg's high school students are back in school after an online shooting threat kept nearly 1,000 kids away from class.

E.C. Glass High School students were welcomed back with cheers Wednesday morning.

And by a few more police officers

The students' return came after Lynchburg City School leaders called for a last-minute community meeting Tuesday night to discuss the fights that took place at the school Friday.

Police tell 10 News there was a disorderly incident at the McDonald's restaurant down the street from the high school Thursday that eventually spilled into the hallways Friday morning.

Then on Monday night, police said, a school shooting threat was posted on social media.

After 14 hours of investigating police said it wasn’t credible.

Community activists say they wanted their presence to show the students support and that it was safe.

“I didn’t see any tension. The atmosphere was a learning … look like they were all about learning,” said James Camm, with One Community One Voice.

“We're still investigating it at this time to determine if there’s any gang nexis to any of those incidents. If there are other additional charges that are appropriate, we would certainly seek them,” Ryan Zudiema, police chief, said.

Investigators say, three teens have been charged with disorderly conduct for Friday’s events, but they cannot say yet if the teenagers were involved with the Thursday incident.

