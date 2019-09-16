Construction for Lynchburg's 2-year Main Street Renewal project begins

LYNCHBURG, Va. - You could be dealing with some delays in Downtown Lynchburg starting on Monday.

For the next two years, parts of Main Street will close, as contractors and Appalachian Power are working to replace aging waterlines and update sanitary, storm and electrical systems.

During the construction, one lane will stay open, as will the sidewalks.

Business owners said the project will be a pain, but they are glad customers will have access to their doors.

"We'll stay a lot of time on social media, making sure people know how to access the parking deck, how to get downtown. The detour signs are going up today. That's going to make it clear for people," Rodney ​​​​​​Taylor, the owner of Market at Main, said.

City leaders are also offering free two-hour parking in some parking decks during the construction.

