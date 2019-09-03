Country legend David Allan Coe's guitar belt stolen during Lynchburg concert

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police are investigating to find the person(s) who stole David Allan Coe's guitar belt during his concert in Lynchburg on Aug. 9.

After Coe exited the stage at Phase 2 Dining and Entertainment Club around 11 p.m., his guitar belt was stolen.

The guitar belt is leather with two buckles and various metal studs. Authorities said it resembles a weightlifting belt.

Lynchburg police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

