Elon Ruritan Club need community's help to open center, creates GoFundMe page

ELON, Va. - A staple club in Elon has yet to open, and officials with the Ruritan club say they'll need the community's help to do it.

After an EF3 tornado tore the building apart in April last year the group had to rebuild.

Ruritan officials had hoped to open the doors this fall but are now looking towards Jan 1. 2020 because they're short on money.

So far, contractors have installed electrical wires and insulation.

The group has raised $20,000 through the brick fundraiser but needs $20,000 more to paint and install cabinets and floors.

Without the money, they'll have to do the work themselves, which will put them behind schedule.

The group created a GoFundMe page to help with the cost.

"Any gift is welcome. No matter how small, no matter how big. Any gift is welcome. We'll certainly put it to good use for which it was intended," said Elon Ruritan Club President Barry Tucker.

