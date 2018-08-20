Ex-boyfriend speaks out about girlfriend's habits before her toddler died

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Maurice Puryear, 28, believes that he's the father of an unborn child with Fantasia Lane, the woman who is charged with abusing her 22-month-old baby, Amarah Lane, to death.

"I just can't believe it," said Puryear.

Puryear and Lane were together up until Amarah died.

Lynchburg police say Amarah was brought to Lynchburg General Hospital by her mother on Aug.

11.

Investigators say because of her injuries, Amarah was transported to a Charlottesville hospital, where she died last Thursday.

Puryear said in their relationship, which lasted a year and a half, he remembered Lane watching TV shows and movies with dark themes, including and mothers killing their children.

"Now I see the whole time the devil was just in her. I just didn't know she was that type of person at all," said Puryear.

Puryear said when he would come home to Lane and Amarah, he'd notice marks on the 22-month-old and ask Lane about it.

"Fantasia would blame it on the baby, like the baby hurt herself," said Puryear.

Puryear said that he believed her.

"When I got home, the baby (would) always come to me smiling, laughing and playing," said Puryear. "I would try to give the baby to Fantasia, but the baby (would) come right back to me."

The father-to-be said he was just beginning to build a relationship with baby Amarah. Puryear also said

if Lane's unborn child is his, he will fight for custody.

Members of Lane's family have declined comment about the allegations.



