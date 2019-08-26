Former Lynchburg high school coach set to stand trial for child sex crime

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Monday marks the beginning of the trial for a high school teacher charged with a child sex crime.

Lynchburg police say Kelly Bryant was arrested in February for taking indecent liberties with a former student at Heritage High School in April 2009.

Bryant coached volleyball for 18 years before retiring from that role in 2017, according to her Facebook page.

School leaders said they were not aware of the incident.

Bryant has since been placed on administrative leave.

