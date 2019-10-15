Free Cat Friday: Adoption fees waived for all cats, kittens at Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. - If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to bring home a new furry friend, look no further!

Free Cat Friday is happening this Friday at the Lynchburg Humane Society and Appomattox County Pet Center.

They're waiving adoption fees on all cats and kittens, which include spay/neuter, initial vaccines, a free wellness visit by a local vet and an engraved pet tag from Terry Subaru.

You'll have to pay a $10 microchip fee.

The Lynchburg Humane Society says kitten season has continued into fall, and they have lots of cats and kittens waiting for a new home.

To see the available pets, click here.

