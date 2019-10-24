Get spooked at Scaremare during its last weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. - This is your last weekend to get your scares in at Scaremare in Lynchburg.

Liberty University's Scaremare is one of the largest, longest-running fall attractions in Central Virginia. The event draws between 28,000 to 30,000 people.

For 48 years this attraction has been a Halloween tradition for the community, whether they like to be scared or participate in the scaring.

Scaremare is open Thursday through Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information click here.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spent time behind the scenes of Scaremare as crews prepare for their last weekend of the season.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.