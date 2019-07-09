Horizon's new intermediate care facility to open for Central Training Virginia Center patients

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Contractors are putting their final touches on Horizon Behavioral Health’s new intermediate care facility on Lakeview Drive.

The organization's ninth facility comes after state officials decided they’d be closing the Central Virginia Training Center in Madison Heights at the end of the year.

“We first and foremost want a seamless, safe transition for these individuals in an integrated setting. So it’s very important for us to be involved in those discussions,” said Damien Cabezas, the CEO OF Horizon Behavioral Health.

CVTC houses individuals with disabilities.

Cabezas was at a special session Monday in Richmond with state legislators, talking about CVTC’S closure.

“From what I understand, there are 45 individuals still at the Central Training Virginia Center. We are basically taking four individuals into this new home,” Cabezas said.

Cabezas says most of the patients already have discharge plans, but they’re still working out a plan for 12 other patients.

“We also talked a little about a proposal that we put in for leasing some buildings at the training center. Those are still under consideration,” Cabezas said.

While Horizon waits to help the 12 others, organization leaders say they're looking forward to helping the ones they can right now. The 24/7 center will be a lot more spacious compared to their eight other intermediate care facilities. It will create 20 new jobs and will open at the end of the month.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.