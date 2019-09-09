Hurricane Dorian survivor finds refugee in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It was a week ago from Sunday that Hurricane Dorian hammered the Bahamas, "Starting at 2:42 p.m. believe it or not on Sunday," Oswald Hall said.

The sounds of the Category 5 storm are still fresh in the native Bahamian's memory.

"It was just unbelievable the volume of wind and the forces of nature that went through my house," Hall said.

Over the years, Hall made friends with people from Lynchburg who visited the island Treasure Cay. They knew he'd be in the middle of the storm.

"The friendships that all of us have contributed. The favors are being returned a thousandfold," Hall said.

Bon Air owner Kyle Falwell, a pilot, was determined to rescue his friend.

"We just heard Ossie's voice. He called us from a sat(ellite) phone. Great, tell him to stay there. I'm coming to get him," Falwell said.

Falwell will be spending the next several days flying medical equipment to the islands and helping survivors.

"We're actually bringing people out of Nassau today, out of the shelters into Florida and get them fed. We've got young children that haven't eaten in two to three days," Falwell said

Hall is thankful for the help, but says it's not about him.

"I'm good. I'm really good. Let's do for those guys that we need to pull together. We all do. There's so much to be done," Hall said.

He said it's about the rest of the survivors seeking refugee and don't know when help is coming.

"Somebody is looking for you that's all you need to remember. Somebody is looking for you. Hang tough," Hall said.

To donate go to the Gleaning for the World's website, https://gftw.org/.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.