'It's disrespectful:' Local pizza shop owner says after overnight break-in, money stolen

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg business is feeling the effects financially and emotionally after it was broken into over the weekend.

Vito Carcioppolo, owner of Jojo Pizza tells 10 News a thief or thieves broke through a side door, that is now boarded up, to get inside and steal money in a back office.

Lynchburg police were still on scene Monday.

Police say breaking and entering happened at 10:37 a.m. Sunday at 1400 Lakeside Drive.

The restaurant has been a part of the Lynchburg community for 11 years.

Carcioppolo said the money stolen will impact their bills and the employees' paychecks.

"It's tough to see someone do that to you and violate you like that. It's disrespectful," Carcioppolo said. "They may have taken a little cash, but that can be replaced. The only thing they can't replace is our passion for making good pizza."

Neither the owner nor police could say how much money was stolen. It's still an ongoing investigation.

The Lynchburg Police Department extended its appreciation to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, which assisted the investigation with the use of a police K-9.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.