JROTC students take pilot training at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty is one of only six schools in the nation chosen to help fill a need this summer. The school is hosting more than 50 Air Force JROTC students. The training is a nationwide effort to address pilot shortages in the industry.

The students come from different parts of the U.S. to stay in the Hill City for a few weeks. They'll take four aeronautic classes and earn college credit.

"I actually want to go into aerospace engineering but in order to do that you have to have a very good understanding of aerodynamics and this being able to actually fly and feel how all of this works; I think will give me a great sense of application,” Logan Belvins, student from Missouri, said.

At the end, the students will be tested for the chance to become licensed pilots.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.