LCS summer meals program to wrap up in couple weeks

LYNCHBURG, Va. - In a couple of weeks, Lynchburg City Schools summer meals program will end for the summer.

On Friday, the Lynchburg Public Library, one of the 15 summer meal sites, fed more than 30 kids.

Every Friday at the library, while the children eat, parents pick up fresh produce provided by the Food Bank. And this time, organizers brought in "Gus the Learning Bus" for children ages 1 to 5.

"So it's meant to provide resources for families and children before they enter school. So it's about a lot of play base activities," said Beverly Blair, supervisor of youth services.

"The extension agents are actually there to explain to the parents, help actually teach the parents how they can actually use the produce in their daily meals," said Beth Morris, director of school nutrition for LCS.

Organizers have many sites throughout the Hill City offering breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday.

For the schedule, click here, or text FOOD to 877-877.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.