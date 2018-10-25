Liberty University football player arrested, charged with assault, strangulation

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Liberty University redshirt freshman cornerback has been dismissed from the team after being arrested and charged on Wednesday for assault and strangulation, according to court records.

The player, Keith Best, has been charged with two felonies, abduction by force and strangulation resulting in wound/injury; as well as two misdemeanors, assault and damaging a phone line to prevent a 911 call.

Best was dismissed from the Liberty University football team due to "a violation of team policy," according to a spokesperson.

According to online jail records, Best is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and was booked at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday.

