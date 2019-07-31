Liberty University freezes tuition rates

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University has frozen tuition rates for the second year in a row.

Officials say the move is in response to college debt burden and tuition increases becoming a national issue.

"We are meeting this issue head-on," said Jerry Falwell, university president. "If we can help keep tuition costs down, they will meet their goals sooner and will have an even greater impact where they work and live.”

Thanks to the freeze, residential students for the 2020-21 academic year will have the same tuition costs as they did in 2018-19 and 2019-20. For online students, this is the fourth year in a row tuition rates have been frozen.

