Liberty University official charged with second-degree murder, other charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Liberty University official has been charged with a variety of charges, including second-degree murder as well as abduction and kidnapping.

Michael Hiskey was booked on November 4 to Blue Ridge Regional Jail for two counts of assault and battery of a family member, abduction and kidnapping as well as second-degree murder, according to online jail records.

According to LinkedIn, Hiskey is the Senior Director for Academic Planning & Operations at Liberty University.

Liberty University released a statement, stating Hiskey was suspended as of November 5:

As of November 5, 2018 Michael Hiskey was suspended from his position as Academic Operations Analyst pending the outcome of this matter.

According to jail records, Hiskey was denied bond and it is not clear when he will be back in court.

10 News reached out to the Lynchburg Police Department and has not received comment.

