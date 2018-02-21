Local engineers encourage first-graders to consider a career in the field

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Local engineers want Hill City first-graders to consider a career in the field. As part of National Engineers Week, about a dozen engineers from Framatome, a nuclear designing and supplying company, read to students at William M. Bass Elementary School. The book was about nuclear power and the character in the book wasn't afraid to ask questions about it.

“At this age is when the seeds are planted. When they're in middle school if they don't kind of have an idea that they're going in that direction. It will be harder to get there,” Theresa Weinmeister, with Framatome said.

“They seem to love it which is really nice. They seem very receptive,” Kristin Williams, a first-grade teacher, said.

Teachers say on Fridays, students get to participate in a science and engineer-related program.

