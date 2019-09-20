Local veterans to install bricks to honor, remember servicemen, women, first responders

LYNCHBURG, Va. - In the fall, you could be walking across 216 bricks near Monument Terrace in Lynchburg.

Names will be engraved on the bricks to honor and remember men and women who have served the United States.

"It's open to living veterans as well. All veterans, first responders, police, law enforcement, EMT, firemen," Steve Bozeman, a veteran advocate and Purple Heart recipient, said.

It's an effort the Veterans Area Council started two years ago. The group will install the $50 bricks into the ground. The money will help the council's efforts with the Military Order Purple Heart organization.

Larry Bailey is an Air Force veteran and has two daughters. One is a local first responder in Lynchburg and the other is in the U.S. Army, and because of their accomplishments, he's buying a for his girls.

"That's all we can ask of from any of our kids: Do what you want and be successful at it," Bailey said.

Organizers said since Saturday, about 140 bricks have already been ordered, leaving the group with a little more than 70 left.

"If we get another 216 ordered, then we'll break another 7 foot by 9 foot section of concrete. So we're hoping that response from the community will be huge," Bozeman said.

The goal is to have the bricks installed before Veteran's Day in November.

"A lot of the bricks are of people that are still living. A big majority are service people that have passed away. Think about them and the ones that are still out there protecting us," Bailey said.

If you're interested in buying a brick go to this website: https://polarengraving.com/militaryorderofpurpleheart

