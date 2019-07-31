Lynchburg airport adds new flight to schedule, encourages passengers to fly local

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Frequent flyers at the Lynchburg Regional Airport couldn't help but notice the new signs at the airport.

"I just saw the sign... I'll be darned," said airport passenger," Mike Brown said.

On Sept. 5, American Airlines will add a seventh departing flight to the airport's schedule.

10 News ran into Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown and his wife Janet who flew back from Utah on Wednesday.

"It's just going to get better with the additional new flights. Maybe it will be a couple additional new flights," Brown said.

There's no doubt Lynchburg Regional Airport has struggled to gain passengers' since losing some airlines in the last few years.

"We were only capturing about 27% or so of our local passengers potential and people are flying to other airports. The main reason has been because we don't have enough seats," said Mark Courtney, airport director

Courtney said the airline's choice to add a 65-seat regional jet, which includes first class seating, means big numbers.

"That will put us up around 25% more available seats to sell this October over last October. And even more impressive, that will be like 65% percent more seats over October two years ago," Courtney said.

He said they've seen a 9 percent increase within the last year, but adds the only way to stay up is to stay local.

"If they (seats) don't go out on average about at least 80 if not 85 percent (sold), on average on any given month, once we get established with these, they'll cut back," Courtney said. "People really need to check Lynchburg first."

