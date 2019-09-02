Lynchburg Community Market experimenting with Sunday hours

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It is now possible to get local goods at Lynchburg's public market to close out the weekend.

The Lynchburg Community Market held its inaugural First Sunday special hours this Sunday. The market, which is normally open Tuesday through Saturday, is experimenting with being open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month.

Market manager Derrius Slaughter says the idea hatched after the market organized a one-time Sunday market while the State Games of America was in Lynchburg and saw the demand for additional weekend shopping.

"We've noticed that some customers can't get down here on Saturday because of parking, other events or whatever reason," Slaughter said. "We wanted to have a special event on Sundays where it's a smaller, more intimate environment."

The Lynchburg Community Market will repeat its First Sunday promotion in October and November. Slaughter has not ruled out making it a permanent part of the market.

