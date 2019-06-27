Lynchburg concert venue set to close this fall

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A popular concert venue will be closing its doors for good in Lynchburg later this year.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, Phase 2 will hold its final concert, according to Jonathan Slye, with Lynchburg Concerts.

Slye posted in his Facebook group, Lynchburg Concerts Insiders, that the managing partner of Phase 2 is set to retire, which is why the business is closing.

The building, its contents and the land are now for sale for $4 million, according to Slye.

