Lynchburg couple creates beer web series that showcases local breweries

LYNCHBURG, Va. - One Lynchburg couple created an online web series called American Beer Revolution, which showcases small breweries in Central Virginia.

The pair started their website over the summer.

Already hitting six local breweries, the couple highlights the owners and the exclusive taste some breweries carry.

Wayne Kelly and his wife said their hopes are to shed light on the smaller breweries that people may not know exist.

"The goal is to keep doing it as long as it’s fun and maybe spread outside of the central Virginia area-- and maybe hit some other regions in Virginia and maybe go across the border, and show some breweries and North Carolina,” Wayne Kelly, the show's producer and host, said.

To check out the couple's online show, go to https://americanbeerrevolution.com/.



