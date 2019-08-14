Lynchburg man wanted, victim hospitalized after early morning shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg authorities are searching for a suspect they say shot a man early Wednesday morning.

Officers say they received a call for a malicious wounding around 1:46 a.m. Wednesday at 6224 Graves Mill Road in the Millwood Apartments.

Two men were fighting when authorities say Carlos Harper, 24, shot a 30-year-old man. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Harper is still at large and has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Blomquist at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.