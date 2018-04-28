Lynchburg Police identify victim in deadly shooting investigation.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg Police are investigating after responding to a shots fired call early Saturday morning around 2:30.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of 18th Street where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say he was lying in the middle of the roadway.
Life-saving efforts were attempted, but he died on scene.
Police have identified him as Andra Watson of Lynchburg,
While Watson was being treated, police say a separate victim was taken to the Lynchburg General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head from the same shots fired incident.
The woman was then flown to a hospital outside our region.
Her condition is unknown.
Police are considering this a homicide investigation.
