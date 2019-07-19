Lynchburg police searching for missing woman

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a missing 52-year-old Lynchburg woman.

Mary Theresa Yeatts is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Police said her family reported her missing on Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with white writing on it and white shorts with pink hearts on them.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information that could help find Yeatts is asked to call Detective Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.