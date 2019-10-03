Lynchburg police use Narcan for the first time to reverse overdose effects

LYNCHBURG, Va. - For the first time, a Lynchburg police officer saved someone's life using the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.

On Tuesday at 10:32 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Amelia Street for a report of an overdose.

They found a man who was unresponsive and did not have a pulse.

Officer Garrett Waterman then administered two doses of Narcan, generically known as naloxone, and began chest compressions.

The man regained consciousness and was then taken to the hospital by medics with the Lynchburg Fire Department.

In July 2018, the Lynchburg Police Foundation began raising money to purchase Narcan for all Lynchburg officers.

Back in January 2019, Waterman was selected as the Lynchburg Police Department Officer of the Month.

