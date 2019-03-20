Lynchburg trash collection prices could increase for first time in 25 years

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Trash prices could be going up in the city of Lynchburg.

The Department of Public Works is looking to raise prices for the first time in 25 years. They said the increase means the city's seven recycling centers can stay open because the increase will cover the $200,000 annual costs to keep them open.

The increase would also raise an extra $200,000 for services.

Under the proposal, the price of a 32-gallon annual trash decal would increase from $40 to $55. The price of a 64-gallon decal would increase $30 from $80 to $110. Overflow trash bags would double in price from $1 each to $2.

"I'm sure people don't want the decal fee increase, obviously nobody wants to pay more for something, but it's something that we need to do," said Gaynelle Hart, Lynchburg's public works director.

If City Council approves this part of the budget proposal in May, changes could take effect in September.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.