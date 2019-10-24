Lynchburg works to replace old water meters with cellular meters

LYNCHBURG, Va. - For decades, Lynchburg crews walked around the city to manually read water meters underground.

Now they won’t have to do that, thanks to a new technology.

On Thursday Water Resources crews installed cellular meters that can be read on office computers.

City leaders say they this will help them warn homeowners of water leaks before higher bills drain their wallets.

“The type of meter that went in is a very effective tool for us, but also for the customer, as we’ll be able to provide them with more information that they need to watch their water usage,” said April Denny, meter division supervisor.

City leaders have installed 400 cellular meters so far and have 24,000 more to go. They hope to have the project finished in 5 to 10 years.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.