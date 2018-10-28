Man accused of having gun on Campbell County school property arrested

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A man accused of having a gun on school property is under arrest.

A Campbell County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said Sunday morning that deputies arrested Joshua Jewell. They were looking for him after reporting that he chased someone with a gun on the Rustburg Middle School football field Friday.

He's facing charges for having a gun on school property and having a gun while being a convicted felon.

Jewell is in custody and being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.

"(The) Campbell County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance, and for the tips received leading to his capture," spokeswoman Elizabeth Worth said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.